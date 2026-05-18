Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Affirm and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

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Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. Affirm has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,344,940. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Affirm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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