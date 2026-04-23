Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

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AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $100.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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