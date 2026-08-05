Afya (AFYA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4054 per share and revenue of $190.5110 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Afya Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gomiero Mirella Basolli sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,044. This trade represents a 22.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lelio De Souza Junior sold 41,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $623,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $543,060. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,745 shares of company stock worth $1,314,175 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,201 shares of the company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Afya by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,169 shares of the company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the company's stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Afya by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Afya from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Afya from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Afya presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFYA

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya's offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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