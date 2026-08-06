A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 800.

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A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.5%

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 618 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 634.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 643.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 589 and a 52 week high of GBX 715.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at A.G. BARR

In related news, insider Euan Sutherland bought 303 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 614 per share, with a total value of £1,860.42. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 471 shares of company stock worth $291,322. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company's stock.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

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