AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.7273.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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AGCO Trading Down 1.4%

AGCO opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. AGCO's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. AGCO's payout ratio is 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 36.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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