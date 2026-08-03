AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson set a $151.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday.

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Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 39.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

AGCO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst rating report

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. MarketBeat AGCO estimates

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an Equal Weight rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Benzinga Wells Fargo report

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. AGCO second-quarter results

AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. Negative Sentiment: Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO outlook report

Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and lowered several 2027 quarterly forecasts, reinforcing concerns that the agricultural-equipment downturn could persist beyond 2026. Zacks AGCO earnings report

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $102.40 on Monday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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