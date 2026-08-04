AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential downside of 4.75% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $151.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.08.

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AGCO Trading Up 1.7%

AGCO opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.09%. AGCO's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AGCO by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $306,608,000 after purchasing an additional 98,988 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235,913 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 179,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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