AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion.

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AGCO Stock Down 6.1%

AGCO stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

AGCO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: AGCO reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43, while net sales reached $2.6 billion. Although sales declined 1.0% year over year, the results show the company remains profitable amid a challenging agricultural-equipment market. AGCO Reports Second-Quarter Results

AGCO reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43, while net sales reached $2.6 billion. Although sales declined 1.0% year over year, the results show the company remains profitable amid a challenging agricultural-equipment market. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS estimate to $2.21 from $2.18 and increased its fiscal 2028 forecast to $9.19 from $9.16, suggesting some confidence in longer-term earnings recovery.

Zacks Research raised its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS estimate to $2.21 from $2.18 and increased its fiscal 2028 forecast to $9.19 from $9.16, suggesting some confidence in longer-term earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates were mixed overall. Zacks maintained its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast at $7.63 while lowering estimates for the first three quarters and fourth quarter of 2027. The firm modestly raised its second-quarter 2028 estimate to $2.64.

Analyst estimates were mixed overall. Zacks maintained its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast at $7.63 while lowering estimates for the first three quarters and fourth quarter of 2027. The firm modestly raised its second-quarter 2028 estimate to $2.64. Negative Sentiment: AGCO cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50-$5.75, below the $5.99 consensus estimate, and forecast revenue of $10.1-$10.2 billion versus expectations of $10.6 billion. The guidance reduction is the main likely catalyst for the stock’s weakness.

AGCO cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50-$5.75, below the $5.99 consensus estimate, and forecast revenue of $10.1-$10.2 billion versus expectations of $10.6 billion. The guidance reduction is the main likely catalyst for the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and lowered projections for Q1 2027 to $1.35 from $1.50, Q2 to $2.11 from $2.16, Q3 to $1.64 from $1.69, and Q4 to $2.53 from $2.61. These revisions indicate analysts expect a slower earnings trajectory over the next year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,634 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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