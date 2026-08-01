AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53. AGCO has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Key AGCO News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst rating report

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. MarketBeat AGCO estimates

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an Equal Weight rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Benzinga Wells Fargo report

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. AGCO second-quarter results

AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. Negative Sentiment: Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO outlook report

Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and lowered several 2027 quarterly forecasts, reinforcing concerns that the agricultural-equipment downturn could persist beyond 2026. Zacks AGCO earnings report

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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