AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded at DA Davidson

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.18.

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AGCO Trading Up 1.1%

AGCO opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 400.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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