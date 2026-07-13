Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.3529.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $134.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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