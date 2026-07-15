Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.00 and last traded at $124.9840, with a volume of 210302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilon Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Agilon Health from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilon Health

Agilon Health Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilon Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 38,139,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 3,715,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilon Health by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,055,214 shares of the company's stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 13,283,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 1,346.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,211,767 shares of the company's stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,019,002 shares of the company's stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilon Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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