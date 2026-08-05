Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.92, FiscalAI reports. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 146.03% and a negative net margin of 6.09%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

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Agilon Health Stock Up 12.4%

AGL stock traded up $11.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,822. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.01. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $133.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Agilon Health during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agilon Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,880 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Agilon Health Company Profile

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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