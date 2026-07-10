Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 7% - Here's Why

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $107.42 and last traded at $107.57. Approximately 30,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 349,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Agilon Health from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilon Health from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

Agilon Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 146.03% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the third quarter worth $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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