Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 10.3% Higher - Still a Buy?

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.24 and last traded at $104.50. Approximately 163,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 348,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Citigroup cut Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agilon Health from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilon Health

Agilon Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agilon Health by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

Further Reading

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