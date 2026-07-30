Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.

Here are the key takeaways from Agios Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

Mitapivat revenue reached $44.7 million in Q2, including $40.9 million in the U.S., while AQVESME generated 442 cumulative prescriptions from REMS-certified physicians. Payer coverage for U.S. thalassemia patients reached approximately 75%.

in Q2, including $40.9 million in the U.S., while AQVESME generated 442 cumulative prescriptions from REMS-certified physicians. Payer coverage for U.S. thalassemia patients reached approximately 75%. The FDA accepted mitapivat’s sickle cell disease supplemental application for priority review with a November 1, 2026 PDUFA date ; Agios is preparing for a potential launch, though the indication is not expected to materially contribute to 2026 revenue.

; Agios is preparing for a potential launch, though the indication is not expected to materially contribute to 2026 revenue. Thalassemia launch dynamics are shifting toward a broader non-transfusion-dependent population, which may lengthen treatment initiation to the expected 10–12 weeks. Management will evaluate six-month patient benefit and persistence in the second half and plans to stop reporting REMS prescription counts after Q3 in favor of revenue metrics.

Agios expanded its rare hematology pipeline by licensing cevidoplenib, a selective oral Syk inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia, and plans to advance AG-236 into a seamless Phase II/III polycythemia vera program in the second half of 2026.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $1 billion in cash and marketable securities, but operating expenses increased as commercial investment expanded; full-year operating expenses are expected to remain roughly flat versus 2025 excluding the $25 million cevidoplenib upfront payment.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5%

AGIO traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,030. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $84,604,000 after acquiring an additional 845,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,402,000 after acquiring an additional 733,038 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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