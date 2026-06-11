AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.0625.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%.The company had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment's payout ratio is currently 119.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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