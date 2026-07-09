AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

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AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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