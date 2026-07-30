AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 406,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,476,417. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 24,181,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,273. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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