AGNC Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 61,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 42,805 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JonesTrading lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 24,050,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.01%.

Trending Headlines about AGNC Investment

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a monthly dividend ($0.12; record/ex‑dividend dates in late April, payable May 11) — a very high yield (~13%) that continues to attract income-focused buyers, though the payout ratio is elevated (~119%) which raises sustainability questions. MarketBeat Dividend & Company Note

Company declared a monthly dividend ($0.12; record/ex‑dividend dates in late April, payable May 11) — a very high yield (~13%) that continues to attract income-focused buyers, though the payout ratio is elevated (~119%) which raises sustainability questions. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity: traders bought ~61,287 calls (about 43% above typical call volume), suggesting some market participants are betting on upside or hedging a long exposure. (Options volume reported 4/29)

Unusually large call‑option activity: traders bought ~61,287 calls (about 43% above typical call volume), suggesting some market participants are betting on upside or hedging a long exposure. (Options volume reported 4/29) Neutral Sentiment: Multiple recent media/analysis pieces review AGNC’s performance vs. peers and valuation — these stories raise investor attention but don’t present new company-specific catalysts. Example coverage: Yahoo/Zacks comparison of AGNC versus other finance stocks. Is AGNC Outperforming Other Finance Stocks?

Multiple recent media/analysis pieces review AGNC’s performance vs. peers and valuation — these stories raise investor attention but don’t present new company-specific catalysts. Example coverage: Yahoo/Zacks comparison of AGNC versus other finance stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative dividend-stock writeups (e.g., The Motley Fool piece comparing AGNC to Ares Capital) keep the name in income-investor conversations but are not direct drivers of short‑term price moves. AGNC vs Ares Capital

Comparative dividend-stock writeups (e.g., The Motley Fool piece comparing AGNC to Ares Capital) keep the name in income-investor conversations but are not direct drivers of short‑term price moves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Peter Federico executed scheduled Rule 10b5‑1 sales totaling ~64k shares (several filings in late April). While disclosed as pre‑arranged, sizable insider sales often weigh on sentiment. InsiderTrades: Federico Sells

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 893,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,463,862 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Further Reading

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