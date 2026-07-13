Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.3077.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target update

Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Zacks most-searched stocks article

Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Motley Fool comparison article

A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Yahoo Finance article on Barnat pit stability concerns

Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note pointed out that Agnico Eagle shares have fallen sharply over the past three months as gold prices retreated, indicating that lower bullion prices remain a key drag on the stock. Zacks article on AEM stock decline

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $116.83 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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