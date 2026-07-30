Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.570-4.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $82.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Agree Realty had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $216.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.53 million. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty's payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.41 per share, for a total transaction of $357,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 90,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,463,461.92. This represents a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.09 per share, with a total value of $56,317.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,976.85. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,045 shares of company stock worth $1,415,943. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,884,291 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $425,350,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,441 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $204,813,000 after acquiring an additional 826,719 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,362,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $167,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,955,974 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $140,889,000 after acquiring an additional 132,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,009 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $121,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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