Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $16.01. Air Canada shares last traded at $18.5345, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACDVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Air Canada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

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