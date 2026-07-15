Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

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AFLYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Trading Down 0.7%

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 71.16% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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