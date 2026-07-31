Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Air Liquide logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Air Liquide from “strong sell” to “hold,” while other firms issued more positive calls, including Morgan Stanley’s upgrade to “overweight” and Kepler Capital Markets’ upgrade to “strong buy.” MarketBeat lists a consensus rating of “Buy.”
  • Air Liquide shares opened at $39.60, compared with a 52-week range of $32.88 to $41.24. The company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90, and a current ratio of 1.14.
  • Madison Asset Management increased its Air Liquide position by 6.8% in the first quarter to 32,573 shares valued at approximately $1.35 million; institutional investors collectively own 0.03% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Liquide from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Air Liquide

Air Liquide Price Performance

Air Liquide stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Liquide

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Liquide stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Air Liquide were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Liquide is a Paris‑headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on‑site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Air Liquide Right Now?

Before you consider Air Liquide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Liquide wasn't on the list.

While Air Liquide currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines