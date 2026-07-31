Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Liquide from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Air Liquide Price Performance

Air Liquide stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Liquide

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Liquide stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Air Liquide were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide is a Paris‑headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on‑site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

Further Reading

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