Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Airbnb to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $3.5796 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Airbnb Is a Trending Stock

Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Airbnb vs. Booking

Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. Insider Nathan Blecharczyk also sold 13,615 shares and has made multiple sales in recent months. While insider sales do not necessarily signal weaker fundamentals, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $555,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 445,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $38,610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,828,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,415,072.60. The trade was a 12.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,510,479 shares of company stock valued at $349,064,808. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company's stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 103,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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