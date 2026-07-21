AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.48 and traded as low as C$6.34. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 9,570 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOS

AirBoss of America Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.48.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.05 million for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.76 per share, with a total value of C$67,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,943,077 shares in the company, valued at C$33,415,200.52. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $266,850. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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