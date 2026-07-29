Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Airbus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%.

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Airbus Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 241,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,391. Airbus has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EADSY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Airbus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbus to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EADSY

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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