Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

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EADSY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

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Airbus Trading Up 1.9%

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. Airbus has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.20 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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