Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Airbus alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbus

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Airbus has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.55 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbus wasn't on the list.

While Airbus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here