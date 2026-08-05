Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3 million-$16.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.9 million.

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Airgain Stock Down 0.5%

AIRG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,094. Airgain has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.Airgain has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airgain from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Airgain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 4,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $29,770.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.81. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $25,637.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 135,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,375.62. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,847 shares of company stock valued at $72,827 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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