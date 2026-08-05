Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.45 million. Airgain updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.040-0.040 EPS.

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Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 69,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,088. Airgain has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Airgain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airgain from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airgain

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $29,770.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.81. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,637.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 135,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,375.62. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,847 shares of company stock worth $72,827 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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