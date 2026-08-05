AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.68). On average, analysts expect AirJoule Technologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 15.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRJ opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. AirJoule Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIRJ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AirJoule Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirJoule Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AirJoule Technologies

Institutional Trading of AirJoule Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 8,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 272,253 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company's stock.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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