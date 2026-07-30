AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading Up 9.2% - Here's What Happened

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 1,026,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 918,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AIRJ. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AirJoule Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.25.

View Our Latest Report on AIRJ

AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 9.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $317.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts predict that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 45.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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