Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.0913 billion for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 538 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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