Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.9%

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 3,786,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is 6.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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