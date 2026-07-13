Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.08 and last traded at C$24.93, with a volume of 17523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.86.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AD.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is C$23.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.29.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.37 million for the quarter. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 97.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 1.9300847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

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