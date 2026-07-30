Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $264.9590 million for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alarm.com Trading Up 2.2%

ALRM stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alarm.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 3,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $172,668.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,427,952.98. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,567.90. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $1,428,505 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231,227 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 316,427 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 209,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 347,611 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,006 shares of the software maker's stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,062,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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