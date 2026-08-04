Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew Harrison Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Harrison sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $263,251.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,975.76. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE:ALK traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,175,350 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19,661.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,235,901 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $62,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,647 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,683,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,563.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,092,368 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $54,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,583,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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