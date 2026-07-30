Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

ALDX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.16. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,721,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,567.66. This represents a 16.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company's research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

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