Alector (ALEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alector to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $1.4280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Alector had a negative return on equity of 295.17% and a negative net margin of 680.83%.The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.67 million. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Alector has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alector from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alector from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 87,216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $171,815.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,367,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,395.82. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Lindsay Berkley sold 19,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $38,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,900 shares in the company, valued at $748,403. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,760 shares of company stock valued at $227,734. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,082,606 shares of the company's stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,322,606 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Medici Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 1,500,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,018,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alector by 669.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,166,817 shares of the company's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2013, the company is focused on discovering and developing immuno-neurology therapies that target the innate immune system to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. Alector's approach aims to harness the body's natural defense mechanisms to clear pathological proteins and restore neuronal function in conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and frontotemporal dementia.

The company's pipeline includes multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, with lead programs AL001 and AL002 advancing in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease studies.

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