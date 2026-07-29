Alex Baldock Sells 1,742,877 Shares of Currys (LON:CURY) Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) insider Alex Baldock sold 1,742,877 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £2,875,747.05.

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Currys Trading Up 1.8%

Currys stock traded up GBX 3 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168. 90,089,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,466,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.90. Currys plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 13.40 EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

Currys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 168 to GBX 184 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Currys to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 165 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 178.50.

View Our Latest Report on Currys

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives.

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