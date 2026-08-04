Alexandra Schaapveld Buys 624 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,920 per share, for a total transaction of £18,220.80.

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3i Group Price Performance

Shares of III stock traded up GBX 39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,906. 101,602,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,105,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 131.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,472.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,743.47. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,825 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,497. The company has a market cap of £29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 539.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 549.60 billion for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1,236.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,527 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,601.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3i Group

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

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