Alexandre Clerc Sells 3,068 Shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 3,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $25,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $306,276.96. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexandre Clerc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Alexandre Clerc sold 7,142 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $50,922.46.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $30,005.80.

Get Frontier Group alerts: Sign Up

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 5,337,541 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,843. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Frontier Group's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,781,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frontier Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company's stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Frontier Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company's stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 852,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company's stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 718,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,472 shares of the company's stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Frontier Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Frontier Group wasn't on the list.

While Frontier Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here