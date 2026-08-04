Alexandre Clerc Sells 7,142 Shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $50,922.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $289,164.28. The trade was a 14.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandre Clerc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Alexandre Clerc sold 3,068 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $25,065.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $30,005.80.

Get Frontier Group alerts: Sign Up

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 5,337,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The company's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 251,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontier Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Frontier Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Frontier Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Frontier Group wasn't on the list.

While Frontier Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here