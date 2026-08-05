Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.77.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q2 FFO was $1.73 per share , above the $1.65 consensus estimate, while management maintained its 2026 adjusted FFO guidance midpoint at $6.40, narrowed to $6.35-$6.45. Leasing volume rose 60% sequentially to roughly 1.04 million square feet, and rental-rate declines eased. ARE's Q2 FFO Beats Estimates on Leasing Momentum, Rental Rates Improve

Adjusted Q2 FFO was , above the $1.65 consensus estimate, while management maintained its 2026 adjusted FFO guidance midpoint at $6.40, narrowed to $6.35-$6.45. Leasing volume rose 60% sequentially to roughly 1.04 million square feet, and rental-rate declines eased. Positive Sentiment: The company said approximately 1.4 million square feet of already executed leases remain scheduled to commence, potentially supporting occupancy and cash flow recovery. A recent bullish analysis also argues that the market may be underestimating a recovery in Alexandria’s life-science portfolio. Alexandria Real Estate: The Market Missing A Recovery Coming Sooner Than Expected

The company said approximately 1.4 million square feet of already executed leases remain scheduled to commence, potentially supporting occupancy and cash flow recovery. A recent bullish analysis also argues that the market may be underestimating a recovery in Alexandria’s life-science portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Alexandria outlined a roughly $2.9 billion 2026 capital plan and is targeting year-end leverage of 5.6x-6.2x, implying continued asset dispositions and other financing activity. The plan could improve the balance sheet, but execution and possible asset-sale pricing remain important risks. Alexandria Outlines 2026 Capital Plan

Alexandria outlined a roughly and is targeting year-end leverage of 5.6x-6.2x, implying continued asset dispositions and other financing activity. The plan could improve the balance sheet, but execution and possible asset-sale pricing remain important risks. Negative Sentiment: Reported results included a $73.7 million net loss , or $0.43 per diluted share, and approximately $222.5 million of real-estate impairment charges. Revenue declined 13% year over year, increasing investor concern about asset values and the gap between GAAP earnings and adjusted FFO. Alexandria Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Reported results included a , or $0.43 per diluted share, and approximately $222.5 million of real-estate impairment charges. Revenue declined 13% year over year, increasing investor concern about asset values and the gap between GAAP earnings and adjusted FFO. Negative Sentiment: Operating-property occupancy fell to 86.9% from 87.7% in the prior quarter, while same-property NOI declined 10.6% year over year. The company also warned that as much as $183 million could be at stake in a legal dispute with New York City, adding another potential financial overhang. Alexandria Warns of Potential $183 Million Loss in NYC Legal Battle

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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