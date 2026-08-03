Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.52), FiscalAI reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $662.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.89 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.350-6.450 EPS.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.08. 2,363,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,330. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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