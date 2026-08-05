Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $52.00.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 1,006,158 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,153. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $52 from $43 while maintaining a neutral rating, implying modest upside from recent levels. The higher target suggests the firm sees improving valuation support despite its cautious stance. Benzinga

to $52 from $43 while maintaining a neutral rating, implying modest upside from recent levels. The higher target suggests the firm sees improving valuation support despite its cautious stance. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted FFO beat expectations at $1.73 per share versus the $1.65 consensus estimate. Leasing volume exceeded 1 million square feet, rental-rate declines eased, and approximately 1.4 million square feet of executed leases has yet to commence. Management also maintained the midpoint of its 2026 adjusted FFO outlook at $6.40 per share. Q2 FFO and revenue results

at $1.73 per share versus the $1.65 consensus estimate. Leasing volume exceeded 1 million square feet, rental-rate declines eased, and approximately 1.4 million square feet of executed leases has yet to commence. Management also maintained the midpoint of its 2026 adjusted FFO outlook at $6.40 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Alexandria outlined a $2.9 billion 2026 capital plan and is targeting year-end leverage of 5.6x to 6.2x. Planned dispositions and other capital sources could improve the balance sheet, but execution and asset-sale pricing remain important risks. 2026 capital plan

Alexandria outlined a $2.9 billion 2026 capital plan and is targeting year-end leverage of 5.6x to 6.2x. Planned dispositions and other capital sources could improve the balance sheet, but execution and asset-sale pricing remain important risks. Negative Sentiment: Underlying operating metrics remained weak. ARE reported a $0.43-per-share GAAP loss, $222.5 million of impairment charges, 86.9% operating occupancy and a 10.6% year-over-year decline in same-property NOI. The company also faces a legal dispute with New York City that could put an estimated $183 million at risk, adding to investor uncertainty. New York City legal dispute

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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