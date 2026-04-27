Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.67.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $45.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,404,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,293. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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