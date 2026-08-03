Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.2%

ARE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. 2,363,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,329. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.52). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $662.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $644.89 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here